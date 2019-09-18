The doubts over Pompey’s promotion credentials multiplied following another dismal showing under the Fratton Park lights.

The Blues’ defensive selection has been increasingly unconvincing in recent weeks – and they were two goals down after just six minutes against Burton.

Granted, there was a comeback, Brett Pitman’s penalty securing a 2-2 draw with the penultimate kick of the League One encounter.

Yet the display raised many more questions than it answered as Kenny Jackett’s lacklustre side struggled to respond, despite possessing a numerical advantage for the final 66 minutes.

The half-time introduction of Gareth Evans finally injected energy – as did another substitute Andy Cannon – yet the performance was wholly unconvincing.

It was a fightback but hardly thrilling and not befitting a team supposedly meant to be surpassing last term’s fourth-placed finish.

Portsmouth's Ronan Curtis helped the Blues back into the game. Picture: Joe Pepler

Indeed, had it not been for Ryan Edwards barging over substitute Ellis Harrison after four minutes of time added on, it would have been another defeat to rival Coventry in the discontent generated.

As it was, the recalled Pitman stepped up to level – but the boos from the home support at the final whistle told their own tale.

Joe Sbarra’s opener and Kieran Wallace’s deflected shot from condemned Jackett’s men to a nightmare start – then the visitors had John-Joe O’Toole dismissed for two bookable offences.

Not that it could stir Pompey into action, as they limped in at half-time 2-1 down after Ronan Curtis reduced the deficit.

Burton's John-Joe O'Toole sent off. Picture: Joe Pepler

A patient Fratton faithful had to wait until time added on for the equaliser – and a point was saved.

Pompey had got themselves out of jail and the team selection for Saturday’s trip to Wycombe is anyone’s guess as this fitful start to the campaign drags worryingly on.

It had been 18 days since the Blues’ last League One outing – a 1-1 draw at Blackpool – with two cup matches in between.

For the visit of Burton, there were two changes to that Bloomfield Road starting line-up, with Pitman and Ryan Williams introduced.

Portsmouth's Gareth Evans. Picture: Joe Pepler

Marcus Harness’ thigh injury, which Jackett claims will also deny his presence in next week’s south-coast derby, opened up a spot on the right flank.

That was handed to Williams, marking a full debut in his second Pompey spell, following a 19-minute comeback cameo against Norwich City under-21s.

Meanwhile, the recalling of Pitman was warmly received by the Fratton faithful before kick-off, the striker replacing Cannon in the number-10 role.