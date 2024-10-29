Portsmouth 2024/25 Team of the Season so far, according to WhoScored ratings

The 2024/25 season has not been kind to Portsmouth thus far. As things stand, Pompey have won just one of their 12 league games in the Championship so far, drawing five and losing six. Not only have they struggled to find the back of the net, they have also had plenty of trouble in defence.

Nevertheless, we have put together an XI of the best Portsmouth players so far in the current campaign, according to their average ratings on WhoScored. There is only one player who managed to accrue a higher rating than a 6 - can you guess who he is?

After their most recent game, a 2-1 defeat against Sheffield Wednesday, Pompey head coach John Mousinho said: “I’m disappointed, especially with the nature of losing after going a goal up into half-time.

“It was a contrasting performance from Tuesday night at Cardiff but ultimately we haven’t done enough to win the game and weren’t quite good enough to do it.