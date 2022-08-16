Portsmouth 4-1 Cambridge LIVE: Ogilvie makes it four for Blues in rampant second half display
Floodlit football returns to Fratton Park this evening as Pompey take on Cambridge in League One.
Albeit in much cooler conditions than Saturday’s 2-0 win at Cheltenham, Danny Cowley’s men will be looking to extend their unbeaten run to five matches in all competitions.
It’ll be another tough test for the Blues as they welcome Mark Bonner’s side, who currently sit sixth in the table after a promising start to the campaign.
We’ll have gossip, team news, video and more as we build-up to kick-off before the game gets under way at 7.45pm where we provide live commentary throughout the evening.
LIVE: Pompey v Cambridge United
Last updated: Tuesday, 16 August, 2022, 21:39
- Floodlit football returns to Fratton Park for the first time this season.
- Lowery, Curtis and Dale replace Jacobs, Thompson and Hackett in starting XI.
- Danny Cowley makes three changes from side that beat Cheltenham on Saturday
Full-time
That’s the last of the action as Pompey win 4-1 against Cambridge.
Pigott gives away a cheap free-kick in the U’s box.
Three minutes added on at the end here.
Pack is giving a standing reception as he’s replaced by Jay Mingi.
Pompey happy just to ee out the remaining few minutes here.
Curtis wins a free-kick after a break away was stopped by May.
Pack tries an effort from the half-way line but is just over the bar.
Pigott fires an effort from 20-yards out but is quickly blocked.
Ironside is replaced by Jack Lankester.