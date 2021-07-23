Portsmouth Academy goalkeeper receives England youth training camp call-up
Pompey Academy goalkeeper Toby Steward has been called up to an England youth training camp.
The former Henry Cort Community College will link up with the young Lions next month.
It's reward for Steward, who has risen through the ranks at PO4.
The 16-year-old started his two-year scholarship at Fratton Park this summer.
Steward also helped Henry Cort Community College claim the delayed 2019-20 Year 10 Hampshire FA Cup in May.
The Fareham-based school beat Portsmouth’s Admiral Lord Nelson 2-1 at Cams Alders.
Steward pulled off a string of saves to help deliver his side the silverware.