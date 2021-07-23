Portsmouth Academy goalkeeper receives England youth training camp call-up

Pompey Academy goalkeeper Toby Steward has been called up to an England youth training camp.

By Will Rooney
Friday, 23rd July 2021, 9:38 am

The former Henry Cort Community College will link up with the young Lions next month.

It's reward for Steward, who has risen through the ranks at PO4.

The 16-year-old started his two-year scholarship at Fratton Park this summer.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Steward also helped Henry Cort Community College claim the delayed 2019-20 Year 10 Hampshire FA Cup in May.

The Fareham-based school beat Portsmouth’s Admiral Lord Nelson 2-1 at Cams Alders.

Steward pulled off a string of saves to help deliver his side the silverware.

Pompey Academy keeper Toby Steward, centre, celebrates after Henry Cort Community School's Hampshire FA Cup success. Picture: Neil Marshall
England