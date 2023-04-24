It comes after the 28-year-old shone for Brighton during their FA Cup semi-final defeat to Manchester United on Sunday.

The centre-back played the full 120 minutes and scored the Seagulls’ sixth penalty in the deciding shootout at Wembley.

Despite the contest finishing goalless after extra-time, Roberto De Zerbi's men were denied a place in the final against Manchester City after Solly March missed his decisive spot-kick.

But it was Webster’s performance which once again impressed, and his display has seen fans call for the Blues academy graduate to be rewarded with England selection.

@lpmoffatt tweeted: ‘Adam Webster deserves an England call up too, classy player.’

@DanielDaws1 was in agreement as he added: ‘(Lewis) Dunk and Webster should both be in that England squad. Huge upgrades on the likes of (Conor) Coady and (Harry) Maguire.’

Meanwhile, @djrsummers said: ‘Brighton have some delightful players don’t they. (Moises) Caicedo just oozes class, will take the ball in any situation and has the ability to transform keep-ball on the back foot to getting at the heart of the opposition in one movement. Dunk/Webster HAVE to get England call ups too.’

Fans have called for Pompey academy graduate Adam Webster to receive an England call-up

@DannyH_2001 also questioned why Webster is yet to receive a call-up, saying: ‘Mind blowing that neither Dunk or Webster get called up for England.’

And he was backed up by @48dul98, who added: ‘Why Adam Webster and Lewis Dunk haven’t played for England is the exact reason England won’t win under (Gareth) Southgate.’

Calls for a place in Gareth Southgate’s England squad is the latest step in an outstanding rise to the top of English football for Webster.

The Chichester-born defender came through the ranks at Fratton Park, making his Pompey debut aged 17 in 2012.

He would go on to play 81 times for the Blues before making the switch to Ipswich in 2016. Webster would later play for Bristol City during the 2018-19 campaign.

And that impressive 12-month stay at Ashton Gate would see him rewarded with a £20m move to Brighton, where he has since made 116 appearances for the Seagulls and taken his game to another new level.