The former Blues youngster is, according to the Mirror, being considered as a replacement for one of three Stamford Bridge defenders who could leave the newly-crowned World Club champions at the end of the season on free transfers – Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta.

None of the three are yet to agree new terms with last season’s Champions League winners, prompting boss Thomas Tuchel to explore his options.

Real Madrid centre-back Eder Militao has recently been credited with a potential move.

Adam Webster made 81 appearances for Pompey.

Now Webster - who is currently plying his trade at Brighton – is reportedly on their watch list, with Newcastle also apparently keen.

The 27-year-old, who lives is Chichester and moved to the Seagulls for £20m in 2019 from Bristol City, has seen his stock rise even further this season.

His performances for Graham Potter’s side have intensified talk of a maiden call-up to the England squad, with former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher backing up Webster’s credentials by claiming his ‘passing out from the back, with both feet, is better than any other English central defender’.

That comment came after the former Fratton Park ace scored the equaliser in Brighton’s 1-1 draw at Chelsea last month.

Adam Webster scored Brighton's second goal in their 2-0 win at Watford on Saturday Picture: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

The centre-back has amassed more than £24m worth of transfer fees since he left Pompey in 2016 as part of a player-plus-cash deal to secure Matt Clarke from Ipswich.

He then sealed a £3.5m move to Bristol City in 2018 – a transfer which saw the Blues pocket 20 per cent of the Tracker Boys’ profit on the defender – before agreeing to switch to the Amex a year later.

Webster signed a four-year-deal with the Seagulls back then, which means he’ll not come cheap if Chelsea – who already have Portsmouth-born Mason Mount as one of their star men – or Newcastle firm up their interest in the summer.