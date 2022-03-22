The midfielder will link up with Fratton Park team-mates Harvey Hughes and Dan Gifford, who are already on short-term deals at the Rocks.

The 17-year-old will also be part of a strong ex-Blues contingent at Nyewood Lane led by former Pompey coach Robbie Blake, which includes Calvin Davies, Ethan Robb, Joe Hancott, Charlie Bell and Harrison Brooke.

The Rocks have revealed the youngster will be a part of their Isthmian League game against Merstham tonight.

The midfielder has made two senior Pompey appearances, both of which have come in the Papa John’s Trophy.

Bridgman also featured regularly in the Blues’ Hampshire Cup campaign this season.