Portsmouth allocated 8,880 tickets for FA Cup third-round game at Spurs - plus how much they will cost

That’s slightly less than the 9,400-plus number that was anticipated, with FA Cup rules stating that clubs have to reserve 15 per cent of their home stadium capacity to away supporters for such games. The current capacity of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is 62,850.

Nevertheless, Blues fans can now start planning their trip to the Premier League side, with ticket prices for the game – which will be played on Saturday, January 7, at 12.30pm – also being announced.

Indeed, an adult fan will need to fork out £20 to attend the match, while a junior supporter (17 and under) ticket will cost £10.

Pompey travel to Spurs on January 7 Picture: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Wheelchair and ambulant tickets will include an assistant if on the highest rate of DLA or PIP.

No date has yet been set for when tickets will go on sale. But those details will be released once Pompey have received their batch.

Supporters will be able to purchase one ticket per Client ID number, with the loyalty points scheme to be used to prioritise who qualifies.

At this point, the Blues would like to remind fans that points are not transferrable between supporters.

This will be strictly monitored for this fixture to ensure a fair allocation system for everyone.

Any supporter providing their Client ID number for another supporter to use will risk losing all loyalty points.

After the loyalty points priority phase, tickets will next be allocated to (subject to availability) remaining season ticket holders, then to non-season ticket holders who have attended one of this season’s FA Cup ties with Hereford and MK Dons.

Members who purchased their membership on or before November 28 will be next in the queue, before tickets will go on general sale.

At present, rail strikes are due to take place on both January 6 and 7.

As a result, the club are in discussions with Lucketts Travel regarding an increased number of official supporter coaches running to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

