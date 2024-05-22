Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Winger has been linked with a free transfer move to Fratton Park this summer

Josh Murphy has spelt out his desire to remain with Oxford United next season following their promotion to the Championship.

The winger - who bagged both goals in the U’s’ League One play-off final victory over Bolton on Saturday - is set to become a free agent as his current deal nears its expiration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Various reports have linked Pompey with a move for the former Norwich man who cost Cardiff £11m in 2018, with Blues boss John Mousinho a former team-mate of the 29-year-old. Fellow League One promotion wingers Derby have also been credited with interest in the player.

However, Murphy might have already dealt both suitors a potential transfer blow by admitting he’s happy at the club and would love to continue his association with Oxford.

‘I’d love to be in these colours next year,’ Murphy told SportsBoom.com. ‘I’m happy and settled at this club. I’m still enjoying it.

‘I’m buzzing for the gaffer (Des Buckingham), it’s been an up and down time since he’s been here. But I think he’s a brilliant coach and a brilliant manager, he got what he deserves. I’m just happy for him and the boys.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I’ve got every faith we can do well in the Championship next season. We play a good brand of football and this is an exciting group of players.’

Pompey are looking to strengthen in wide areas this summer. Abu Kamara has returned to Norwich following an impressive loan spell at Fratton Park, while Gavin Whyte and Anthony Scully both failed to have the impact many hoped for following their permanent moves from Cardiff and Wigan respectively.

Paddy Lane will continue to be a mainstay of the Pompey team in the Championship following his 12 goals and seven assists in the Blues’ League One title-winning season.