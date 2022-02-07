It comes after the former Havant & Waterlooville player featured in the National League side’s 1-0 triumph against Championship AFC Bournemouth on Sunday.

The Blues midfielder expressed pride in his former Bromley team-mate shortly after the final whistle.

Hackett posted: ‘Inspirational journey bro… so happy for you,’ in response to the 33-year-old’s interview after the famous victory.

For the non-league figure, it caps a remarkable passage from being released by Arsenal to turning his life around after spending time in prison,.

Clifton told ITV Football: ‘It’s massive. Everyone involved from the chairman to the manager, to the players, to the fans. It’s massive.

‘Non league teams don’t make it to the fifth round, but we’ve done it. I’m pretty speechless to be fair and quite emotional. I don’t know what to say because it hasn;t sunk in yet.

Pompey’s Reeco Hackett has sent a heartfelt message to Boreham Wood’s FA Cup giant killer, Adrian Clifton. Picture: Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com

‘It’s been a long and tough journey. I’m speechless.’

Hackett played alongside the ex-Gunners youth team player for the Ravens in 2019-20 – where the pair contributed to a 13th-placed finish.

And it was the Pompey forward’s inspired form during the first half of that season which prompted Kenny Jackett to secure his signature.

While Hackett moved to Fratton Park, a move to Daghenham & Redbridge was the reward for the latter, before his arrival in north London in the summer.