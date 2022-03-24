The 20-year-old was called into Stephen Kenny's squad for the forthcoming matches against Belgium and Lithuania, where he was set to continue as first-choice.

But hopes of adding to his 10 caps for his country this month have since been dashed, after pulling out of the Eire camp due to illness.

No further details have yet been released.

In the Manchester City loanee’s place comes Bristol City stopper Max O'Leary, who has made 11 appearances in total for the Robins in the Championship this season.

It’s the 25-year-old’s first time in the squad since his May 2019 call-up for a training camp in Portugal.

Bazunu’s unexpected departure will open to door for Liverpool’s highly-rated Caoimhin Kelleher to start for the Boys in Green.

Meanwhile, Bournemouth keeper Mark Travers will also be keen to make the most of any opportunity handed him.

Gavin Bazunu has withdrawn from Republic of Ireland's latest squad. Picture: Oisin Keniry/Getty Images

Bazunu will now return to Fratton Park and rejoin with his club-mates in the hope of being fit for the Blues’ next match against Bolton on April 5.

