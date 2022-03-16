The original fixture was to take place at Fratton Park on Saturday April 2, but due to the Millers’ Papa John’s Trophy final the tie has been rescheduled.

Instead the Blues will welcome the league leaders on Tuesday April 12 for a 7.45pm kick-off.

Paul Warne’s men reached the Papa John’s Trophy final last week after a penalty shootout victory over League Two Hartlepool.

They face Sutton United under the Wembley arch on Sunday April 3.

Danny Cowley’s men will face a hectic end to the season as they face the daunting task of playing their remaining eight games in the final month of the season.

It follows as Joe Morrell, Harry Jewitt-White, Ollie Webber, Gavin Bazunu and Ronan Curtis all received call-ups to their respective nations.

Pompey will now welcome Rotherham to Fratton Park on Tuesday April 9.