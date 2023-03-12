The incident in question saw Sean Raggett receive a booking for a challenge on Owls midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru in the second half.

Referee Ben Toner only awarded the Blues centre-back a yellow card - much to the frustration of the Wednesday supporters, who were adamant a bigger punishment should’ve been handed out.

It was a difficult afternoon at Fratton Park for the man in the middle, with the Fratton faithful also appealing for a red card on Sheffield Wednesday’s Jayden Brown after a late tackle on Joe Rafferty in the first period.

However, the decision not to give Raggett his marching orders is something which has sparked plenty of discussion on social media between the two sets of supporters.

Here are the best of the views on Twitter.

@andytodd1990: Got to the ball first, studs down, tackle from the side? Why was it even a foul?

Tell you what though the Sheff Wed physio team are incredible. Bloke was down screaming for a couple of mins, they came over and within seconds he was up and ready to resume playing!

Sean Raggett's tackle on Fisayo Dele-Bashiru has caused plenty of debate on social media.

@Carri781: Yellow for me, played the ball so 10 years ago nothing was wrong with it, games changed though so yellow today.

@joshwilliamsDNO: Never a booking, hard tackle but wins the ball.

@DanEv1985: Wins the ball, studs down. Not a red. But Wednesday fans will still have a squin, despite walking away with the three points.

@topfoder: For balance you need to show the Sheff Wed scissor kick in the first half.

@Vikingengserv: Undoubtedly a red………straight in front of the ref too…….

The second yellow for Iorfa was also a joke of a decision as he never made a tackle either.

@tazthebaffled: Got the ball, no intent to hurt. Yellow.

Ps. I'm a Pompey fan and that ref and lino got you three points today.

@fireplace999: For most of my life watching football the late tackle one was a booking and the winning the ball one was play on. I preferred those rules.

@msatur1991: Two footed and out of control. Considering Iorfa got a booking for a coming together and a bit of gamesmanship from the Portsmouth player, I don’t see how the ref doesn’t show a red here.