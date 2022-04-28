The Owls have confirmed home supporters have sold out the 34,845 stadium for the match that will determine their play-off fate.

After the majority of seats had been filled, the Yorkshire club made an additional 1,000 tickets available to fans on Wednesday – which were snapped up in less than 24 hours.

This will now see the Blues compete in front of their hosts’ highest home crowd of the season, as the clash smashes their previous record of 26,418 from 2021-22, during the 2-0 defeat to Rotherham in February.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Wednesday supporters aren’t alone in their unwavering support, either.

The Fratton faithful were fast to purchase their first allocation of 2,000 tickets in the away stand – despite the gruelling trip in 72 hours time.

As a result, they have been granted a further 1000 seats, which will also secure their largest away following of the campaign.

September trips to MK Dons (2,920) and Charlton (2,995) represent their biggest backing on the road, which will be surpassed if the extra tickets are sold.

Pompey are set to play in a packed out Hillsborough in their final game of the season against Sheffield Wednesday. Picture: Malcolm Bryce