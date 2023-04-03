That’s despite the attendance figure for Sunday’s Papa John’s Trophy final between Bolton and Plymouth being Europe’s biggest football crowd-puller over the weekend.

An impressive crowd of 79,389 was present at Wembley to witness Ian Evatt’s side blow away Plymouth 4-0 to claim the 2022-23 title and claim the trophy for a second time.

5,632 to be precise, with the Blues’ dramatic victory over the Black Cats on March 31, 2019, attracting 85,021 spectators – which remains the competition’s highest-ever attendance.

On that memorable day, both clubs were joined by 40,000-plus flag-waving fanatics at either end of the ground, which made for a spectacular setting.

Both Plymouth and Bolton fans ran Pompey and Sunderland close at the weekend, with 38,000-plus and 34,000 respectively accompanying their sides on their trips to the capital.

That was enough to beat the 75,000 fans who crammed into the Allianz Arena for Bayern Munich’s 4-2 win against Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga.

Pompey's 2019 Papa John's Trophy win against Sunderland was watched by a crowd of 85,021 Picture: Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images

It also exceeded the 59,400 crowd that saw Real Madrid demolish Real Valladolid 6-0 at the Bernabeu in La Liga.

But it didn’t set an EFL Trophy final record that remains safely in the hands of both Pompey and Sunderland for another year at least.