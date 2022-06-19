Portsmouth announce backroom staff appointment as ex-Southend man arrives from Bournemouth

Prodomo succeeds Michael Poke, who has departed due to travel and family reasons.

Prodomo joins from Bournemouth, but had a spell in the academy last season and has previously been with Southend.

He told the club’s official site: ‘It’s great to be back here. I was here for a little bit during the previous pre-season before going back to Bournemouth.

‘I know Toby (Steward) and Alex (Bass) from that spell, as well as Danny, Nicky and the rest of the staff.

‘Those relationships are already there and that gives us a head start, but this has all happened quite quickly.

‘I’m delighted to be here and really looking forward to Monday, when the players return for pre-season training.

‘We’re organised and prepared for that, while I’ve been getting to grips with the style of play that we’re looking to have.

New Pompey goalkeeper coach Joe Prodomo. Pic: Portsmouth FC