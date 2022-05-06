The club have taken into consideration increases in energy costs and the general cost of living in determining prices for the new season.

They have also recognised the importance of a packed out Fratton Park to on-the-field displays and have taken the decision to keep season tickets at their 2019-20 rate – the last time a full 23-match League One home fixture list was available to supporters.

The Blues have taken the decision despite anticipating significant extra costs next term that they, too, will have to absorb.

That means a standard adult ticket will remain at £439 or £389 if purchased as part of the early bird scheme.

A senior ticket (65+) stays at £335 and £295 (early bird) respectively, while a junior can gain access to Fratton Park for £115 or £90 (early bird).

There will be a £2 for those season-ticket cards that require posting.

Meanwhile, there will be an option for fans to spread the cost of their tickets via monthly installments.

Due to continuing redevelopment work in both the South Stand and North Lower sections of the ground – along with the current process for existing season ticket holders and flexi-season ticket holders in these areas to confirm new seats – tickets will not start going on sale until Friday, May 27.

That’s when season ticket renewals in the Fratton End and North Stand (including 2021-22 flexi-season ticket holders) will be taken, along with sales in Fratton End and North Upper for 2021/22 members.

However, season tickets in South Stand and North Lower will not be sold to members or go on general sale until after the second, or even the third, home League One game of the season, depending on the fixture schedule.

Those fans who wish to get a new season ticket in these areas should instead purchase in the Fratton End or North Upper.

They will then be offered the chance to move after the season has begun.

Fans are asked to note, however, that this is subject to availability and that the club cannot guarantee there will be space in these areas.

Existing season ticket holders in the South Stand should also be aware that because of the reconfiguration of the stand, Pompey cannot guarantee supporters will be seated in exactly the same location.

In addition, fans need to note that the Blues will not be selling flexi-season tickets for the 2022-23 season.

Other key dates for your diary are:

Monday, June 6: Season ticket renewals in South Stand (including 2021/22 flexi-season ticket holders).

Monday, June 13: Season tickets on general sale in Fratton End and North Upper.

Thursday, June 30: Deadline for existing season ticket holders to renew before their seat is released.

Monday, July 4: Opportunity for season ticket holders in Fratton End and North Upper to move seats.

Friday, July 8: Early bird period for season ticket sales ends.

Confirming the ticketing strategy, chief executive Andy Cullen told the club website: ‘The club recognise the increases in energy costs and the general cost of living, which will massively impact the personal finances of so many of our fans.

‘The club itself will also incur significant extra costs next season, but we are determined to do our best to grow support – especially given the increases in stadium capacity afforded to us by the completion this summer of the works in the North Stand and South Stand.’

The 2022-23 season kicks off on Saturday, July 30.