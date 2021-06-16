Portsmouth announce landmark move to buy Hilsea training facility and Roko health club

The Blues have acquired the freehold for the Hilsea facility and its surrounding land - which is believed means they will own their own training facility for the first time.

The move will see the health club, gym, outside facilities and current training pitches all bought, with all set to be rebranded under the Pompey banner.

The purchase has been around a year in the making with former chief executive, Mark Catlin, driving the process.

Pompey chairman Michael Eisner said: ‘This is an exciting opportunity that offers huge scope for the future of Portsmouth FC.

‘We have been able to secure a large piece of open space within this great city, allowing us to own our own training facility. It’s an amazing step forward for the club.

‘This is a vital component of our general strategy to continue growing the club in a sustainable manner, which should bear fruit both on and off the pitch for many years to come.’

Pompey's training ground Picture: Habibur Rahman

New chief executive Andrew Cullen sees the move as an important part of Pompey’s development.

He said: ‘It’s fantastic to be arriving at such an exciting point in the club’s history.

‘Owning our own training ground is an important part of our continued development and plenty of hard work has been undertaken in making this a reality.’

Chief commercial officer Anna Mitchell believes the purchase will help Pompey spread their footprint in the city

She said: ‘This is a fantastic opportunity to expand the club’s brand in the city.

‘We are excited to offer a first class health and fitness centre under the Portsmouth Football Club name for the wider community, allowing them to benefit from the expertise that is used to train our professional athletes.’

