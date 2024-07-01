Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pompey have arranged a pre-season friendly with Charlton Athletic to wrap up their preparations for their Championship return.

John Mousinho’s Blues will travel to The Valley on Saturday, August 3 - one week before they travel to Leeds United’s Elland Road for their 2024-25 season opener.

It’s the fifth match organised by Pompey for the coming weeks, with matches against Gosport (July 16), Hawks (July 19), Bognor (July 20) and MK Dons (July 30) already in their schedule.

The Pompey players returned to pre-season proper on Monday, after two days of testing at their Hilsea training base. They head to Croatia for a near week-long warm-weather training at the weekend, but have no game organised for their latest trip abroad.

There’ll also be no Fratton Park fixture ahead of the new season as work continues on the new TV gantry being installed above the South Stand and the relaying of the Fratton Park playing surface.