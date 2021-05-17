Portsmouth are making massive mistake letting Craig MacGillivray go - we'd love him at Sunderland

One we should keep. If any of the five players are expecting a big pay rise then that is unrealistic in the current climate. However hope the club aren't expecting them to take a cut as that would be equally unrealistic.

Paul Carden

Craig MacGillivray reminds me of David James, a great keeper but is prone to mistakes and he has cost us on multiple occasions, if he wants to move on to pastures new, let him leave and we should bring in a keeper who can command his box better and is a bigger focal point for our defence. I will be gutted to see him go as he's been excellent throughout the last 3 years, but I will wish him all the best wherever he goes, PUP!

Harry Wood

Would be a massive mistake to lose Craig! Why don’t we ever learn to sort contracts out earlier! We’ve lost far too many good players because of our dithering!

Lorraine Wells

Despite his good performances and deserved player of the season award a big clear out was what was needed and none of the squad are/ were irreplaceable at league one level which is where Craig Mac’s level is. There should be better young goalkeepers available on loan or released from Premier League or Championship clubs and Bass needs a season long loan for experience as well.

Craig MacGillivray (Photo by Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com)

David Riddell

I like Mac, good keeper... Happy for him to stay, not overly concerned if he leaves.... good shot stopper (though gets beaten from long range a lot) not the best in coming of his line though and my feeling is the Cowleys want a keeper who is more comfortable with the ball at his feet.

Alan Chandler

From a Sunderland fan I personally think he's a brilliant goalkeeper. I would love to see him play for us but ain't gonna happen either. He will go to a higher league I think. Good luck for next season

James Matthews

Literally the only player worth retaining, and he's on his way out?

Jake Meyers

Everyone has been constantly shouting & screaming that they really want most of our Senior Squad to leave. Especially after all the appalling events of the last week!. So there's obviously a lot of hypocrisy thrown in as well, I'm afraid!.

Cath Absolom

No way should Mac be allowed to leave he’s been brilliant even when dropped unfairly last season it cost us in play-offs last season. In my view one of best keepers outside top flight. Just my view

Paul Dibber Stevens

This is so typical Pompey. Our best player and we can't push the boat out to keep him, yet we will end up keeping the rubbish as they will be cheaper as no other team will want them.

Craig Carter

