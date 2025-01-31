Portsmouth attacker move hits stumbling block with Sunderland deal agreed

Pompey's bid to sign Adil Aouchiche has hit a stumbling block. | The News

Pompey’s bid to land Adil Aouchiche has hit the buffers with a move for the Sunderland attacker agreed.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Blues have today potentially hit a significant issue over the Frenchman’s eligibility for a move to Fratton Park, according to reports.

The development arrives with a loan deal in place between the two clubs and the 22-year-old set to arrive for the rest of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The News reported this morning over positivity regarding a deal being seen to a conclusion on both sides, with Aouchiche viewed as the kind of player to give Pompey’s attack a shot in the arm.

The problem relates to Home Office rules over Governing Body Endorsement (GBE) criteria for overseas signings - which has been reported in France today.

Under rules approved in the summer of 2023 it’s now easier to bring in players under the relaxed points system in place.

In the Premier League and Championship, four players can be signed in such a manner as long as there are enough English players within a club’s ranks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New Aussie Thomas Waddingham, like Kusini Yengi, has a British passport but, in theory, Pompey would hit that limit through the additions of Hayden Matthews, Jacob Farrell, Abdoulaye Kamara and Nicolas Schmid.

The 15-point threshold for players is scored on factors like international appearances, domestic minutes and the league quality the player is operating at.

Aouchiche not hitting those milestones could then potentially be a significant barrier to the deal being seen to fruition. There’s no limit on signing players over the 15-point barrier.

Another consideration could be Pompey moving on Kamara, who has has featured infrequently this season and appears to be out of favour, with the Guinean taking one of those four positions under relaxed criteria.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That scenario is muddied, however, by the midfielder appearing for former side Borussia Dortmund’s B team this season and not able to play for for three different clubs in one campaign. Pompey circumnavigated that issue with Elias Sorensen, by selling him to Norwegian side Valerenga - and their season running from March until November.

The picture is set to become clearer this afternoon with Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris due to update at his pre-match conference, ahead of his team’s meeting with Middlesbrough on Monday.