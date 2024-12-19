Portsmouth's impressive attendance stat beats Leeds United, Sunderland, Sheffield Wednesday, Middlesbrough & other Championship rivals

Kyle Newbould
By Kyle Newbould

Central Football Reporter

Published 19th Dec 2024, 18:30 BST

Portsmouth fans continue to fill Fratton Park as John Mousinho aims for Championship survival.

Portsmouth fell to one of their heaviest defeats of the season last weekend at Derby County but will hope to bounce back instantly when Coventry City come to Fratton Park. John Mousinho’s side were unbeaten in their last four prior to that loss and will hope a return home can yield three more vital points.

Both of Pompey’s most recent wins came at home and there is no doubt Mousinho’s men will be buoyed by their support, which is as good as any across the Championship. Fratton Park might not be the biggest stadium in the second-tier but it is certainly among the best attended.

X account @LowerTiers recently published an average percentage of how much each stadium has been filled this season. Take a look below to see Pompey’s impressive record.

Average percentage of stadium filled: 49%

1. 24th: Blackburn Rovers (Ewood Park)

Average percentage of stadium filled: 49% Photo: Ben Roberts Photo

Average percentage of stadium filled: 55.6%

2. 23rd: Cardiff City (Cardiff City Stadium)

Average percentage of stadium filled: 55.6% | Getty Images

Average percentage of stadium filled: 64%

3. 22nd: Sheffield Wednesday (Hillsborough)

Average percentage of stadium filled: 64% | Getty Images

Average percentage of stadium filled: 70.7%

4. 21st: Preston North End (Deepdale)

Average percentage of stadium filled: 70.7% | Jess Hornby/Getty Images Photo: Jess Hornby/Getty Images

