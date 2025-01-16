Portsmouth slapped with fine by FA after Barnsley title celebrations

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Nine months on from winning promotion against Barnsley, Pompey have been hit with a fine for their celebrations.

Pompey have received a fine of £50,000 and warned of their future conduct following a pitch invasion against Barnsley last season.

In April of last year, Pompey won 3-2 against the Tykes to seal their place in the Championship. At the full-time whistle, fans hurried on to the pitch to soak up the moment with their players. Lifting their heroes on their shoulders, and savouring the moment, as they returned to the second tier after a 12-year absence.

A report by the Regulatory Commission however has found that Barnsley player Jamie McCart was struck by a supporter. There were also four instances of objects being thrown on to the pitch during the game, whilst a steward was injured during the second half.

"The commission is not in a position to comment on whether this was an assault or not, but it is absolutely clear the entire situation would have been avoided if there had not been a mass pitch incursion," the report said.

Portsmouth admitted breaching FA Rules E21.1, E21.2 and E21.3 in relation to failing to control spectators, the throwing of missiles and pitch incursions.

In a statement, Pompey said: ‘Our club is immensely grateful and proud for the incredible support we continue to receive both home and away, and which makes Pompey so special.

‘We remain committed to working together with all our supporters and collectively protecting the club from any future financial and/or sporting sanctions being imposed upon us.

'The club will be making no further comment on this matter.

As a result, Pompey will pay a fine of £50,000. They will pay the costs of the regulatory commission, and have been warned to its future conduct. They must also publish the outcome of the commission hearing on their club website, and provide a summary of it in in the matchday programme.

The Regulatory Commission has warned Pompey supporters as to its future conduct. It means any pitch incursions, no matter the circumstances or scale, might result in further significant sanctions, which may not be necessarily limited to a financial sanction.