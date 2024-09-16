Portsmouth behind-closed-doors friendly to offer latest crucial test for returning Blues favourite
The talented central defender marked his return from 10 months out injured with a 14-minute cameo in Sunday’s 3-0 defeat to West Brom.
The pivotal moment earned a standing ovation from the Fratton faithful, having sustained an ACL injury while in FA Cup action against Chesterfield in November 2023.
Now the Blues are seeking to get more minutes into Poole as they aim to bring him back into first-team starting contention.
As a consequence, the Hawks are to visit Pompey’s training ground this week for a behind-closed-doors friendly - with Poole pencilled in to start.
The match has been arranged through the Blues’ links with Shaun North, their former kitman and Academy coach who is now head coach at Westleigh Park.
The Hawks, who are currently 11th in Southern League Premier South, are without a midweek game, with their next fixture against Frome Town on Saturday.
Certainly Poole’s return to playing is timely considering Ibane Bowat is out for six months with a knee injury, while Conor Shaughnessy’s calf issue has still not cleared after feeling it again following his training comeback.
Although Pompey have been boosted by fellow defender Tom McIntyre’s involvement against West Brom, representing only his second outing since joining from Reading in February.
Before Poole’s injury, he had broken into Wales’ team and made 17 appearances during an outstanding start to his Fratton Park career following his arrival from Lincoln.
How he fares against the Hawks will determine the extent of his involvement in this weekend’s tough trip to fourth-placed Burnley.
