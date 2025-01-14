Portsmouth best performers in Championship this season - according to data analysts

By Jordan Cross

Pompey writer

Published 13th Jan 2025, 16:00 BST
Updated 14th Jan 2025, 05:00 BST

The data analysts have been crunching the data across Pompey’s return to the season.

And now a table has been arrived at which they believe shows the best performing players in John Mousinho’s squad this term.

Data website, Opta Analyst, has developed a quantitative player metric for football which measures a player’s contribution to games.

Opta Points assigns a value for contributions to games, differentiating only between those goal and playing on the pitch.

Actions such as passes, goals and tackles add to their total while negative actions such as conceding goals and picking up cards will reduce their score.

Opta points has a focus on individuals rather than the team, meaning players will not boost their score by winning games.

The players are then ranked on their returns - which is what we’ve now placed in reverse order. Scores can be totalled cumulatively over a session, but in this instance we’ve taken their average scores per game.

From left to right: Zak Swanson, Callum Lang, Freddie Potts and Nico Schmid all feature in Pompey's top 10 performers according to football data site Opta Analyst.

1. Pompey's top performers according to football data site Opta Analyst

From left to right: Zak Swanson, Callum Lang, Freddie Potts and Nico Schmid all feature in Pompey's top 10 performers according to football data site Opta Analyst. | The News

7.7 Opta points per game

2. 10th Andre Dozzell

7.7 Opta points per game Photo: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

10.4 Opta points per game

3. 9th Marlon Pack

10.4 Opta points per game Photo: Jason Brown

11.1 Opta points per game

4. 8th Zak Swanson

11.1 Opta points per game Photo: Jason Brown

