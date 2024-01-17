Portsmouth, Bolton, Derby and Peterborough League One promotion chances rated

January is always viewed as a potentially pivotal month in any club's bid for promotion - and it is now different for Portsmouth as they look to end their seven-year stay in League One.

John Mousinho's side enjoyed a highly successful first four months of the season as they emerged as genuine contenders for a return to the Championship with a 16-game unbeaten run that only ended with a 4-0 home defeat against Blackpool in late November.

The recovery process from that defeat was remarkable as Pompey claimed maximum points from their following four games - but there has been something of a stutter over the Christmas period and that has lingered into the opening weeks of the new year.

After winning just one of their last six games, Mousinho's men have been reined in by fellow title contenders Peterborough United, Derby County and Bolton Wanderers and a challenging period lies ahead.

With the midway point of the season now in the past, we take a look at how the table is predicted to look when the campaign comes to a close with the help of FootballWP.