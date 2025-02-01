Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Rob Atkinson has returned to strengthen Pompey’s side for the tough clash with Burnley.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The central defender missed the midweek defeat to Millwall through illness, having been pencilled in for a starting spot.

But he’s back in John Mousinho’s starting XI against the promotion-hunting Clarets this afternoon, replacing Hayden Matthews as one of three changes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rob Atkinson has returned to Pompey’s side against Burnley. Picture: Warren Little/Getty

Also returning is Conor Shaughnessy, for his first Pompey start since facing Luton at Fratton Park in August.

He comes in for Marlon Pack in the centre of defence, while Andre Dozzell takes the place of Isaac Hayden in the centre of midfield.

New boy Cohen Bramall comes onto the bench, although fellow Friday signing Adil Aouchiche is still awaiting clearance.

Tom McIntyre and Owen Moxon drop out of the squad, while Ryley Tower is again missing as the Blues seek a loan destination.

Pompey: Schmid, Swanson, Shaughnessy, Atkinson, Ogilvie, Potts, Dozzell, Ritchie, Lang, Murphy, Bishop.

Subs: Archer, Pack, Matthews, Hayden, Bramall, Saydee, Waddingham, Blair, Devlin.