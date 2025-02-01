Portsmouth boosted by return of 2 key players - and newcomer on the bench - for Burnley clash
The central defender missed the midweek defeat to Millwall through illness, having been pencilled in for a starting spot.
But he’s back in John Mousinho’s starting XI against the promotion-hunting Clarets this afternoon, replacing Hayden Matthews as one of three changes.
Also returning is Conor Shaughnessy, for his first Pompey start since facing Luton at Fratton Park in August.
He comes in for Marlon Pack in the centre of defence, while Andre Dozzell takes the place of Isaac Hayden in the centre of midfield.
New boy Cohen Bramall comes onto the bench, although fellow Friday signing Adil Aouchiche is still awaiting clearance.
Tom McIntyre and Owen Moxon drop out of the squad, while Ryley Tower is again missing as the Blues seek a loan destination.
Pompey: Schmid, Swanson, Shaughnessy, Atkinson, Ogilvie, Potts, Dozzell, Ritchie, Lang, Murphy, Bishop.
Subs: Archer, Pack, Matthews, Hayden, Bramall, Saydee, Waddingham, Blair, Devlin.
