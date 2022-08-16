Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount was at Fratton Par tonight to cheer on the Blues against Cambridge United Picture: Jason Brown

On a rare midweek night off from Premier League or Champions League duty with the Stamford Bridge side, the former Fratton Park season-ticket holder travelled back to his hometown club to cheer on his boyhood heroes in League One action.

Despite his long association with the London Blues, for whom he has made more than 130 appearances, the 23-year-old was back in familiar surroundings in the stands at PO4, giving his return the thumbs up.

And just like Chelsea’s battle with Tottenham on Sunday, there has been plenty to take stock of and enjoy – in particular Colby’s Bishop injury-time equaliser at the end of the first half to ensure Danny Cowley’s men went into the break on level terms and then Ronan Curtis’ goal from an acute angle to give the Blues the lead on the hour mark.

The hosts then extended their advantage on 70 minutes through substitute Michael Jacobs, before Connor Ogilvie wrapped up the scoring on 77 minutes.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...