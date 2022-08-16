Portsmouth-born Mason Mount gets rare midweek night off from Chelsea duty to cheer on boyhood heroes against Cambridge United at Fratton Park
Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount has demonstrated his love for Pompey remains as strong as ever by attending tonight’s game with Cambridge United.
On a rare midweek night off from Premier League or Champions League duty with the Stamford Bridge side, the former Fratton Park season-ticket holder travelled back to his hometown club to cheer on his boyhood heroes in League One action.
Despite his long association with the London Blues, for whom he has made more than 130 appearances, the 23-year-old was back in familiar surroundings in the stands at PO4, giving his return the thumbs up.
And just like Chelsea’s battle with Tottenham on Sunday, there has been plenty to take stock of and enjoy – in particular Colby’s Bishop injury-time equaliser at the end of the first half to ensure Danny Cowley’s men went into the break on level terms and then Ronan Curtis’ goal from an acute angle to give the Blues the lead on the hour mark.
The hosts then extended their advantage on 70 minutes through substitute Michael Jacobs, before Connor Ogilvie wrapped up the scoring on 77 minutes.
Joe Ironside put the visitors ahead on 30 minutes in a pulsating game under the lights at Fratton Park.