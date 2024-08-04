John Mousinho has played down Josh Murphy injury fears - but another two members of Pompey’s squad have been ruled out for the season opener at Leeds.

The left winger was forced off in the 43rd minute of Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at Charlton after taking a knock to his right ankle.

The injury was inflicted during a strong - but fair - challenge by Addicks defender Kayne Ramsay.

It contributed to an awful afternoon for the Blues, who produced a woeful second-half display as their concerning pre-season form continued.

But Mousinho is optimistic over the chances of his summer recruit from Oxford United being available for next weekend’s Championship opener.

He told The News: ‘Josh is okay, he has taken a knock to his ankle, it’s just a contact injury, he hasn't gone over on it.

‘There’s not a huge amount of concern there, but we will monitor that. We’ll have to assess that and see if we need a scan - but I think it’s just going to be a contact injury.

‘It’s swelling up a bit, so we’re not too concerned about that.’

Meanwhile, Tom McIntyre and new signing Jacob Farrell both missed the trip to The Valley with injury.

McIntyre suffered a tight hamstring against Wycombe last weekend and had to be substituted, keeping him out at MK Dons, while Farrell collected a knock to his knee in training.

And both will be absent from the August 10 opener at Leeds.

Mousinho added: ‘Tom is currently out with the injury he picked up against Wycombe, so that’s probably a couple of weeks. Most likely he’ll miss the start of the season.

‘We didn’t think Jacob’s injury would be too bad, but he will be out for a couple of weeks as well and miss the first game.

‘With everything that’s happening with Jacob, such as coming over from Australia and not being able to settle into training straight away, it’s about making sure we treat that one as we need to treat it.’