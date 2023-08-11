Portsmouth boss answers big question on starting Manchester City arrival at Leyton Orient after eye-catching debut

Robertson was used off the bench at New Lawn the day after signing on loan for the season.

The 20-year-old has been restricted to under-21 football in pre-season, but Mousinho feels he can now handle the cut and thrust of League One action..

Mousinho said: ‘I think he is ready, yes.

‘The question for us would be whether he has that match fitness.

In terms of playing for the development side with Manchester City he just hasn’t had that competitive action so far.

‘Even in terms of our pre-season, I would class the games against AFC Wimbledon and Bristol City as close to competitive games as you can possibly get.

Pompey new boy Alex Robertson made a useful debut at Forest Green on Tuesday night. Picture: Portsmouth FC.

‘So that gave our players a lot, but Alex hasn’t had that.

‘He’s still in very, very good shape, though, so we’re going to keep monitoring him.’

The early signs on that front are promising after impressing on his maiden Pompey appearance.

Mousinho added: ‘I thought he was pretty eye-catching when he came on Tuesday and showed those glimpses of why we brought him to the club.

‘We’re fortunate enough to have seen that quite a few times - that’s our job.

‘We’ve watched Alex in the under-21s league and we’ve watched him do well.

‘I guess the only unknown for us and a calculated one was how he’d do in league football.