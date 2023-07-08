News you can trust since 1877
Portsmouth boss’ belief over where side now stand as they ready for promotion assault

John Mousinho believes Pompey’s Spanish training camp has put the building blocks in place for the season ahead.
By Jordan Cross
Published 8th Jul 2023, 04:55 BST- 2 min read

And the Blues boss feels he can see the genesis of a powerful unity being built in his camp, after their week-long training camp in Malaga.

Mousinho’s new-look squad came together at the start of pre-season training last week, with the campaign build-up going through the gears in southern Spain.

It’s been a week of double and triple sessions at their warm-weather camp at La Cala Resort, while the stay has also provided the perfect opportunity for nine new signings to bed in with the existing group.

With Marlon Pack named new captain, the Buckland boy has taken on extra leadership duties helping the new faces bed in.

Mousinho likes the early signs he’s seeing of his squad dynamics.

He said: ‘It’s been really successful period, and hopefully we’ll see the fruits of that labour towards the other pre-season games and then the first game of the season.

‘The lads have put in a lot of work and we’ve managed to get a huge amount done.

Pompey's new-look group is coming together as a unit.Pompey's new-look group is coming together as a unit.
‘Then, on the other side of it, the lads have been together 24/7 for five days.

‘That’s been really important with nine new signings and you can see they get on really well.

‘So, all in all, it’s been a really good week.’

Pompey’s first action of pre-season provided a different challenge, as FC Europa provided a niggly and, at times, theatrical opponent

With the Gibraltarian side gearing up for a Uefa Conference League match next week against Kosovan outfit KF Dukagjini they did bring a sharp test to the table.

With Pompey players taking on a heavy workload at present, Mousinho explained they offered a different challenge.

He added: ‘It’s been a good learning experience.

‘They came into the game against Europa, having trained in the morning.

‘On Wednesday and the two days before it, they’ve had three sessions each day.

There was a lot of physical work this week and they had the first week of pre-season behind them.

‘There was a lot of work and the game was a good one to adjust to, because all of a sudden it was a very competitive game.’

