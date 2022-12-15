The 22-year-old was writing the headlines once again, as he starred in the Blues’ 3-0 win over Stevenage on Tuesday evening.

The midfielder put on a man-of-the-match display, while netting his maiden career goal in the victory at Fratton Park.

It’s not the first time this season Mingi has shone in the centre of the park, after stepping up to fill the void as injuries ripped through Cowley’s squad.

This has seen the former Charlton man feature 24 times in all competitions this term and has established himself in the Blues’ ranks.

After making three outings off the bench for Pompey last season, the youngster had his option taken up to remain at PO4 in May.

However, with his current deal set to come to an end in the summer, Mingi revealed no talks had taken place over his future.

But after his latest stellar showing, Cowley has tipped the 22-year-old with a bright career after netting his maiden professional goal.

Speaking to The News after the victory, the Blues boss said: ‘We had such dominance in the game and we were waiting to get that goal, because when you have this dominance you have to get value for your good play.

‘It was a good switch of play and the ball got to Jay and he showed his power and added a goal, which is the bit he’s trying to add if he’s going to be the player he’s capable of becoming.

‘If he wants to play beyond this, which he’s capable of doing, then these are the things he’s got to add. It was a very good performance from him.

‘He’s got athleticism and power and he can run past people in the one versus one duel.

‘He’s got that pick-up, he can go from nought to 60 in about 1.2 seconds so it’s a good quality to have and it’s a quality that is very difficult to defend.

‘He’s growing, he’s developing and he’s going to have some days when they are a young player where it’s not going to go as well.