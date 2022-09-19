And the Blues boss stated he can still see a lot of growth in the Blackpool loanee as his threat begins to emerge.

Dale’s quality has increasingly come to the fore in recent weeks, with the 23-year-old hitting a consistent run of fine form.

The former Crewe man’s 10th outing against Plymouth on Saturday was among his most effective, with his hard running and dynamism forcing the visitors on the back foot.

Cowley told how he believed Dale’s approach would chime with Pompey supporters, when he was battling to bring in the Warrington-born man this summer.

And that belief has been borne out, as the winger comes to the fore amid his side’s unbeaten league start to the season.

Cowley now sees that form growing over the coming months for Pompey.

He said: ‘Owen’s a good player, he’s spiky - I knew the Portsmouth supporters would like him.

‘He’s got an edge, he’s just got an edge.

‘I think there’s loads to come from him.

‘He was in the office after the game watching the clips back from his counter-attacks, because he was frustrated he hadn’t added a goal to his good play.

‘The way he played against Plymouth, he deserved a goal.’

Despite being a relatively diminutive player at 5ft 7in, Dale hasn’t had an issue in impacting games so far in League One.

Going up against players of greater size hasn’t been an issue for the winger, with last week’s trip to Burton Albion being a case in point.

Cowley explained he is fan of the Dale’s attitude as he goes up against more sizeable opposition,

He added: ‘Last Tuesday he played against a 6ft 3in left-back which is a challenge when you’re 5ft 7in.

‘He says he’s 5ft 9in, so maybe he’s on tip-toes or he had his stilettos on!