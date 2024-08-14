Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kusini Yengi is ‘touch and go’ for a Pompey return against Luton Town.

But Josh Murphy remains sidelined for the next couple of week, after missing the start to the Championship season.

Blues boss John Mousinho has reported positive news over Regan Poole, with the defender returning to training today for the first time since suffering his serious knee injury in November.

Murphy will be missing from his side’s first home Championship clash against the relegated Premier League side, after suffering an ankle injury against Charlton in pre-season.

It’s a closer call over Yengi, however, after a ‘slight’ groin injury kept him out of the Leeds game, with new Aussie Jacob Farrell out with a knee issue.

Mousinho said: ‘All three of them (Farrell, Murphy and Yengi) are still in the physio room.

‘They’ve not managed to get back on to the grass yet, but they are getting closer to their returns.

‘I think Josh and Jacob will be a couple of weeks with Kas touch and go - it’s day to day at the moment with his groin whether it tightens up and how he feels.

‘We’re keeping an eye on that situation and making sure when we do have Kusini back he’s 100 per cent.’