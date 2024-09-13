Abdoulaye Kamara has been tasked with fulfilling his promise in the Championship as calls grow for the midfielder to be let loose on Pompey’s rivals.

And John Mousinho feels the exciting, young Blues new boy will need to embrace his new club’s style of play and find consistency to achieve that ambition.

The Fratton Faithful are looking forward to seeing more of the 19-year-old arrival from Borussia Dortmund, after an impressive cameo against Sunderland last time out.

The Guinea talent shone in a 30-minute appearance of the bench, as he caught the eye with his power and forceful running.

Mousinho has been impressed with what he’s seen of the former Paris St Germain talent, since his capture on a four-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

The Pompey boss sees a lot of attributes which can help Kamara succeed in the Championship, with the challenge to turn potential into the finished article.

Mousinho said: ‘The reason we brought Abdou in is because of the fact he’s a very energetic, powerful and very technically gifted central midfielder.

‘He has the ability to get on the ball, break through lines and drive forward with it.

At the age of 19, there’s a lot of promise there. We have to convert that promise into starting games for Portsmouth.

‘There’s a lot of consistency to come from his game and he has to settle into how we want to play, but there’s positive signs early on.

‘I think we see a lot of players with Abdou’s characteristics with the ability to handle the ball, but also the physical stature and prowess.

‘He’s quite a powerful athlete and he combines that with being an intelligent footballer.

‘We see a lot of players who are able to do that, some of the central midfielders we’ve seen this season up against us.

‘If you look at the likes of Hayden Hackney at Middlesbrough, I thought he is a really intelligent footballer, composed technically but also had that power about his game, too, and can burst through the middle of the park.

‘I see players who do that making a real success of themselves in the English game because of how high paced the game is, but also the technical aspect does come into it as well.’