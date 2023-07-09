Portsmouth boss confirms plan to unleash Aussie striker as anticipation grows at first glimpse of new boy

And the Aussie front man is set to be joined by fellow new arrival Gavin Whyte at Nyewood Lane, along with Joe Morrell and Paddy Lane.

The Pompey boss has confirmed the quartet will step up their pre-season work this week, after joining up with their team-mates after pre-season training had started.

Morrell, Whyte and Lane were afforded some extra time off after international commitments this summer.

Meanwhile Yengi’s £80,000 arrival from Western Sydney Wanderers was confirmed last week, with the 24-year-old travelling to the other side of the world to join up with his new team-mates.

As a result, the quartet have been eased back into training and were doing modified sessions over the first part of the week at Pompey’s Spanish training camp.

The intensity of their work was stepped up as the week progressed, but they played no part in the first warm-up game against FC Europa in Malaga on Thursday evening.

They have now taken part in full training, with the plan to do so on Monday at the club’s Roko base in Hilsea.

Pompey new boy Kusini Yengi.

He said: ‘It possibly will be Bognor on Tuesday (for all four players)..

‘We will assess them on Monday. They had their first full training on Wednesday and a modified session on Thursday, doing a bit more than the other lads.

