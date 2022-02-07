Portsmouth boss considers free transfer market as injury crisis bites with squad down to 14 outfield players after Oxford United loss

The Blues boss indicated he may have to consider a move into the free transfer market to aid his creaking squad, which is down to 14 available outfield players after the late, late defeat to Oxford United.

And it’s the midfield department Cowley failed to add to before the transfer window closed which is wilting at present.

Pompey lost Shaun Williams to a fractured spine on deadline day, with Joe Morrell controversially sent off at the Kassam Stadium and now set to serve a three-game ban.

With Jay Mingi coming back from a dislocated shoulder, it leaves Louis Thompson and Ryan Tunniclife as the only available central midfielders.

Tunnicliffe’s 19 minutes off the bench on Saturday was his first in the league since October, while Cowley has aired reservations about overusing Thompson given his injury problems.

On top of that, both of Cowley’s right wing-back options are struggling, with Mahlon Romeo missing on Saturday with an ankle issue and Kieron Freeman forced off with concussion and ankle issues.

A recall for young midfielder Harry Jewitt-White can’t be carried out until after 28 days of his loan spell at Hawks, although that’s not a consideration for the Pompey boss.

Cowley said: He said: ‘We’ve got a small squad and it’s just got even smaller.

‘I don’t know what we’re going to do in midfield come Tuesday.

‘I don’t know (if he’ll try to sign an out-of-contract player), I don’t know at the moment. We’ll have to try to work it out.

‘We’ve lost players in the last two games, and that’s what happens when you’re in a competitive league. We know that. We’ll have to see.

‘Harry’s a young player and he’s not in Havant and Waterlooville’s squad at the moment.

‘We’re Portsmouth Football Club.

‘Harry’s a fine, young player learning his trade but he needs to go out and play in non-league football.

‘What I don’t want to do is call him back to make up the numbers, because he needs to play if he’s to develop and be the player we hope he can be.

‘Jay’s a little bit further in front of Harry, but he’s dislocated his shoulder.

‘So we’ll have to wait for that.’

Cowley pushed for a deal for Middlesbrough’s Lewis Wing last week, only to see him move to Wycombe and showed interest in Rotherham’s Jamie Lindsay.

The Pompey ultimately chose to focus on quality over quantity with his January business, but isn’t focussing on those decisions now with the window closed.

He added: ‘It’s going against us, everyone can see that.

‘But nobody cares, no one cares about excuses.

‘We would’ve liked to have added to the midfield, but it wasn’t possible so we have to get on with what we’ve got.’

