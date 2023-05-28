Portsmouth boss’ contract promise over midfielder amid West Brom, Birmingham City and Blackburn Rovers talk

Mingi’s future continues to be the subject of speculation, as he becomes a free agent and is linked to a number of Championship sides.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A contract offer from Pompey has been on the table for the 22-year-old since December, with his agent stating the Blues rejected bids for his services in the January window.

A new deal needs to be put forward by the Blues to ensure they receive training compensation if Mingi goes elsewhere, but Mousinho explained he does see the Londoner as part of his plans if he signs.

He said ‘We are open-minded, that’s why we’ve kept the contract offer on the table. That’s part of why we’ve kept that there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘There was a conversation with Jay in January which went along the lines of “I think you’re a terrific player with a load of potential”.

‘I think there’s still a lot of work to do to get him there and fulfil that potential. There’s a huge amount to work on and I think he knows that as well, but this is a really good football club for him to do that.

Jay Mingi

‘It’s just a case of putting that all together at the same time and coming to a spot where we’s happy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘There’s definitely potential there, it’s going to take a lot of work on all sides but fulfilling that here is definitely something I feel is a possibility.’

Mingi has shown his promise in flashes in his time at Pompey, with more frequent glimpses of what he can do seen over the past season.

Mousinho sees no reason why the former Charlton and West Ham can’t make good on his potential moving forward at Fratton Park.

He added: ‘In Jay’s case it’s one where we have a younger, promoting talent at the football club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘So we’ve offered the longer-term and improved contract, which I think his agent said about earlier in the season.

‘So the offer is still on the table and what we will be looking to do with Jay first and foremost is make sure he’s fit and available, if he decides to sign that.

‘We’d want him to rejuvenate his Portsmouth career at the start of next season, having the off season and a full pre-season to go at it.

‘Then we’d see where it went from there, but at the moment that’s all in Jay’s hands.’

Advertisement Hide Ad