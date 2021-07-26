Pompey are poised to sign goalkeeper Daniel Gyollai from Peterborough. Picture: David Rogers/Getty Images

The Blues are seeking competition for Alex Bass and Gavin Bazunu in the forthcoming season.

And that has seen them target former Hungarian youth international Gyollai.

According to the Peterborough Telegraph, the 24-year-old is tomorrow travelling to Fratton Park to discuss a switch.

The Championship side are prepared to cancel the contract of Gyollai by mutual consent, thereby allowing a free transfer move.

The keeper signed for the Post last summer following spells at Stoke and Wigan.

He has yet to make a Football League outing, although appeared four times in last season’s EFL Trophy, while has spent time on loan at non-league Nantwich Town.

Pompey have turned their attention to the transfer-listed Gyollai after a move for Corey Addai fell through at the end of last week.

Bass and Manchester City loanee Bazunu are earmarked to fight it out for a first-team spot.

However, Bazunu has yet to feature in pre-season following a quad injury, leaving Bass as the only available keeper on their books.

Pompey face Chelsea under-23s at Cobham tomorrow (6pm), which could potentially see Gyollai involved.

