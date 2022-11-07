Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley defends decision to utilise former Rotherham & Aberdeen defender for corner duties
Danny Cowley has defended his use of Clark Robertson for Pompey corner-kick duties.
The centre-back has surprisingly been on the Blues’ set-pieces this season, along with winger Owen Dale, whom he shares the role with.
The 29-year-old was also handed free-kick responsibilities earlier in the campaign after being moved to left-back.
It’s a decision that has proven profitable, with the Scot currently on three assists for the season. Last term he registered none.
Most Popular
-
1
How Portsmouth's pulling power on road compares to Barnsley, Sheffield Wednesday, Bolton and Charlton's average League One away attendances - picture gallery
-
2
Portsmouth rivals Ipswich eye striker who clubs have spent £27m on in past, boss slams 'terrible' Plymouth as Derby consider move for Cardiff defender
But that hasn’t stopped the Pompey boss’ tactics coming under scrutiny from sections of the Fratton faithful.
For some, Robertson’s aerial presence in the box has been missed.
The centre-half underlined his new-found importance from corner-kicks in the FA Cup win at Hereford, with both Colby Bishop and Joe Pigott’s second-half goals coming from his deliveries into the box.
And while Cowley understands the raised eyebrows from fans, the head coach insisted the centre-back’s ability to cross a ball makes his left foot a weapon the Blues should make the most of.
‘We know Clark has got a brilliant delivery,’ he told The News.
‘In football they (fans) think “he’s a centre-half, why is he taking corners?” and you get criticised for it.
‘But sometimes they don’t see what we do in training.
‘Clark is one of our best ball-strikers and we’d like two of him.
‘If I could photocopy him, I’d have one taking the corners and the other one heading them in!
‘It’s no good having physicality and aerial prowess in the box if you don’t have the quality in the delivery.
‘They were two good deliveries and two really well-worked goals.
‘He’s been taking them recently. He particularly likes to take them when they’re a left-footed out-swinger. It's his favourite.’
At present, Robertson is just one behind leader Dale (4) in the assists stats for the season so far.