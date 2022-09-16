The Blues captain promised he’s content to take on a dead-ball role for Danny Cowley’s men - even if it blunts his goal threat from set-pieces.

Robertson has been a surprise addition to corner duties for his side, with Cowley also lining the Scot up for taking free-kicks amid his side’s strong start to the campaign.

After watching the former Rotherham man at close quarters in training, the Pompey boss could see the defender had something to offer his side from such situations.

That’s also been the case in open play, with Robertson shifted to left-back and delivering some wicked deliveries for Pompey’s strikers to thrive on.

It’s an unlikely role for the 29-year-old assume especially when he offers goal threat on the end of crosses, but he’s perfectly happy to take on those duties.

Robertson said: ‘It’s something we’ve been practising over the weeks, me taking corners and free-kicks.

‘I just put them on the money every time - so the gaffer asked where have I been hiding it!

Pompey defender Clark Robertson.

‘Obviously I would rather be on the end of corners and crosses, but if the manager wants me to be taking corners and free-kicks it doesn’t bother me at all. I just want to help the team in any way I can.’

Robertson’s crossing ability was brilliantly highlighted with an excellent assist for one of Dane Scarlett’s goals in the 2-1 win over Peterborough.

He feels that is something that comes naturally to him with Pompey’s forwards aiding his work in that area, as he adjusts to a role he is not unfamiliar with.

Robertson added: ‘I don’t think the manager sees me as a flying left-back. I think he sees me giving to the winger and backing up play.

‘The gaffer knew I’d played a few games there for Rotherham.

‘I actually played left wing-back against Birmingham and the gaffer and Nicky watched me, towards the end of the season before I signed here.

‘I don’t think they signed me as a wing-back, though!

‘When you’re crossing from that position, I don’t really concentrate too much on where the strikers are.

‘I just try to put them in an area - and then blame them if they don’t get there!

‘Sometimes you just touch it out of your feet and don’t even have to look where, you expect Colby, Pigs or Dane to be there and get on the end of it.