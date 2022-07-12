He also insisted there was nothing to read into the winger’s name appearing on the team sheet for the game at the Robins’ training ground and his subsequent non-participation in the goalless draw.

Indeed, the Blues boss claimed that was a simple error, with Harness down to play when kitman Shaun North set off for Bristol early on Tuesday morning and then not being informed of the change in personnel.

The 26-year-old’s Pompey future has been the subject of much speculation during the current transfer window.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite the club taking up a 12-month option on his contract earlier this summer, Harness has been linked with a move away – with Championship Swansea holding a long-standing interest in the winger.

That speculation intensified as news emerged that he was taking no part in the Bristol City game – in spite of being present at the Robins High Performance Centre and training alongside Denver Hume and Reeco Hackett on an adjacent pitch as they step up their respective recoveries from injury.

Yet Cowley – who was without injured duo Sean Raggett and Joe Morrell – said there was no ulterior motive to the move.

He insisted the Blues’ heavy workload to date in pre-season meant they didn’t want to risk the player against the Robins.

Pompey winger Marcus Harness

Speaking to The News, the Pompey boss said: ‘He (Harness) trained in the end. I think we had a group that trained.

‘It was just a decision that we made for the benefit of Marcus.

‘For us, it was just not to take a risk.

‘When you’re in this time of pre-season, there was a few today – Sean would have played had there been a match, Joe would have played had there been a game – but they’ve had a really heavy load and it’s always our aim to err on the side of caution at this time of year.’

When asked about Harness’ appearing on the team sheet, Cowley added: ‘The decision (not to play him) was made about 11 o’clock.

‘It was probably… Shaun North would have done our kit and when he left early at 7-7.30am this morning he was in the team at that stage.