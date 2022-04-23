The versatile defender was forced off in the 78th minute as the Blues triumphed 3-1 over his former club this afternoon.

The resulting reshuffle saw Hayden Carter move over to left-back, with Mahlon Romeo introduced from the bench at right-back.

Cowley later revealed there were hamstring concerns over Ogilvie, who initially tried to play off following treatment, only to collapse to the turf for a second time.

The Blues are next in action on Tuesday, when Wigan visit Fratton Park in the penultimate match of the season.

And he is keeping his fingers crossed over the availability of a player who finished third in the vote for The News/Sports Mail’s Player of the Season.

Cowley told The News: ‘Hopefully Connor is okay, he came off as a precaution.

‘I hope he’s okay because we’ve also got Denver Hume injured at the moment – and both of them are left-backs.

Connor Ogilvie came off injured in the second half of Pompey's 3-1 victory over Gillingham. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘It’s too early to know, we think it might just be in the hamstring area.

‘Connor tried to carry on, that’s the mark of the man.’

Ronan Curtis struck twice in the first half to put Pompey on track for victory over the struggling Gills.

That took his tally to 50 goals in 188 appearances for the Blues since arriving in the summer of 2018.

Skipper Clark Robertson also netted as Pompey made it nine games unbeaten at Fratton Park.

Cowley added: ‘It was a really professional performance, I felt we had a good way into the game.

‘The opener was a lovely goal, a great cross from Marcus and super finish from Ronan, then we were able to get really good control and rhythm in our performance.

‘We got pegged back by a really good goal from them, which kind of came from nowhere, but were able to wrestle control back and scored a good goal before half-time.

‘I liked us, I thought our performance was really measured in the second half, and were able to get a 3-1 lead.

‘Probably if I’m being critical, we could have been a bit more ruthless, but it’s a good win against a team fighting for their lives.’

