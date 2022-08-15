The duo were spotted locked in conversation with each other at half-time – and not long after the Robins manager was seen shouting in his opposite number’s direction during a lively first half in Gloucestershire.
The opening 45 minutes saw Colby Bishop edge the Blues in front, before he added a second from the penalty spot after the break to secure the visitors a win on the road.
But another notable feature of the first half was on-loan Southampton player Dan Nlundulu’s presence up top for the hosts as they attacked the end of the ground where the majority of Pompey fans were located.
Most Popular
-
1
Portsmouth transfer news: Blues receive bids for former Luton and Millwall midfielder
-
2
Transfer gossip: Portsmouth eye raids for ex-Chelsea man and Charlton Athletic's former Wigan Athletic midfielder
-
3
Former Portsmouth pair help Ipswich flex muscle as Norwich City man is slammed for conduct in Peterborough's Plymouth Argyle reverse
-
4
Done deals: all the latest League One transfers including Ipswich Town, Oxford United, Bristol Rovers, Charlton Athletic and other Portsmouth rivals' business
-
5
Danny Cowley makes Portsmouth team selection admission following Cheltenham win - and gives honest assessment of current squad amid early-season promotion hopes
That, of course, made him a target of the travelling Fratton faithful, who were not afraid to make their feelings known.
So you can imagine the reaction from the away end when the 23-year-old kicked the ball away in frustration and picked up a yellow card from referee Ben Toner following a tussle with Pompey defender Sean Raggett.
A similar act of petulance followed soon after which escaped punishment but prompted Elliott to criticise Cowley in his post-match interviews.
He told Gloucestershirelive.co.uk: ‘They were trying to get Dan Nlundulu in trouble and I was defending Dan.
‘A lot of it is theatre because he (Cowley) is trying to put pressure on the referee and I am trying to defend my player.
‘We've both been around the block long enough to know what's going on there.’
It’s enough to suggest that the full-bloodied nature of events on the pitch had spilled over pitch-side and into the respective dug-outs.
Yet when asked if there had been a disagreement following the incidents involving Nlundulu, Cowley played it down.
He also joked that he was not aware of any chanting from the away end that was directed at the young St Mary’s front man.
'I didn't hear them (the Pompey fans), quipped the Blues boss, before adding: 'He was obviously on a yellow card for kicking the ball away and then he kicked the ball away again.
'The referee tactically ignored it but Wade and I are good friends, he's a good guy and I wish him well in the challenges of football management.’