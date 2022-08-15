Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The duo were spotted locked in conversation with each other at half-time – and not long after the Robins manager was seen shouting in his opposite number’s direction during a lively first half in Gloucestershire.

The opening 45 minutes saw Colby Bishop edge the Blues in front, before he added a second from the penalty spot after the break to secure the visitors a win on the road.

But another notable feature of the first half was on-loan Southampton player Dan Nlundulu’s presence up top for the hosts as they attacked the end of the ground where the majority of Pompey fans were located.

That, of course, made him a target of the travelling Fratton faithful, who were not afraid to make their feelings known.

So you can imagine the reaction from the away end when the 23-year-old kicked the ball away in frustration and picked up a yellow card from referee Ben Toner following a tussle with Pompey defender Sean Raggett.

A similar act of petulance followed soon after which escaped punishment but prompted Elliott to criticise Cowley in his post-match interviews.

He told Gloucestershirelive.co.uk: ‘They were trying to get Dan Nlundulu in trouble and I was defending Dan.

Danny Cowley chats with Cheltenham manager Wade Elliott before kick-off on Saturday Picture: Jason Brown

‘A lot of it is theatre because he (Cowley) is trying to put pressure on the referee and I am trying to defend my player.

‘We've both been around the block long enough to know what's going on there.’

It’s enough to suggest that the full-bloodied nature of events on the pitch had spilled over pitch-side and into the respective dug-outs.

Yet when asked if there had been a disagreement following the incidents involving Nlundulu, Cowley played it down.

Sean Raggett wins this aerial battle with Cheltenham's on-loan Southampton striker Dan Nlundulu Picture: Jason Brown

He also joked that he was not aware of any chanting from the away end that was directed at the young St Mary’s front man.

'I didn't hear them (the Pompey fans), quipped the Blues boss, before adding: 'He was obviously on a yellow card for kicking the ball away and then he kicked the ball away again.