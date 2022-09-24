A Joe Pigott hat-trick and a Ronan Curtis goal handed the visiting Fratton Park Blues an impressive 4-2 win in Surrey, with the only downside as far as the manager is concerned being the two goals his side conceded.

The game was organised with both clubs without a game this weekend because of the international break.

No details of the Chelsea XI have emerged, but Pompey travelled with a strong squad that included Sean Raggett, Connor Ogilvie, Clark Robertson. Reeco Hackett, Curtis, Josh Koroma, Owen Dale and Pigott.

Denver Hume was also present as he got 66 minutes under his belt as he continued his recovery from injury.

Meanwhile, Ryan Tunnicliffe and Kieron Freeman also featured as they, too, were offered the chance to get valuable game time in their legs as they continue to remain on the fringes of the first team.

Such experience paid off as the Blues ran out comfortable winners, with Pigott grabbing a treble.

And Cowley was delighted with what he witnessed – including the contribution of academy youngsters Harvey Laidlaw, Adam Payce and Brian Quarm following their introductions as subs – despite conceding either side of half-time.

He told the Pompey website: ‘It was a really good opportunity to get some minutes into the legs of a number of players, with Denver Hume enjoying more than an hour on the pitch.

‘We were without a league game this weekend and so we’re really grateful to Chelsea for hosting us.

‘It’s always a positive when you go out and score four goals, although I’m still disappointed when we concede.

‘On the whole, though, it was a worthwhile experience for us and I was happy with our performance.

‘We took seven players who are aged 21 or under and finished the game with three boys from the academy out there, which is pleasing.

‘It was also nice to see Joe score three different goals in his hat-trick, including a wonderful strike that he bent into the top corner to round off the win.’

Pompey are next in action on Saturday, October 1, when they travel to Ipswich in League One.

However, Pigott won't be able to add to his Cobham treble in that game as he’s currently on loan at Fratton Park from the Tractor Boys.