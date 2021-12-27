Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley provides key Plymouth update that will please all Blues fans amid covid crisis

The Blues have been absent from league football since December 11, due to a surge of coronavirus cases that impacted their squad.

This saw fixtures against AFC Wimbledon (December 18) and Oxford United (Boxing Day) moved to dates which have yet to be confirmed.

But the former Lincoln boss is hopeful the fixture at Home Park (7.45pm) will be fulfilled, with the south coast club now able to meet EFL criteria.

The governing body states that if a club has 14 players, including a goalkeeper, available then they must fulfil their fixtures – something Cowley now has at his disposal.

Speaking to The News, he said: ‘We believe that we’re through the worst of it and we’re continuing to follow the necessary protocols as we were before.

‘The good news for us as a group is that we’ve tested the full footballing department yesterday (Sunday) and again today and there’s no new positive cases which has been a real plus.

‘It allowed the whole group to train together for the first time today.

‘We’re really hopeful that the game will go ahead.

‘Certainly from our point-of-view, we have a goalkeeper and 14 fit outfield players so we’re in a position where we can definitely play the game.’