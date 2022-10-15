Instead the head coach has welcomed the coverage, believing the Blues can show off their talent to the rest of League One.

The Fratton Park outfit’s visit to The Valley was chosen as one of three League contests to be televised by the broadcasters in October.

This saw the tie pushed back to Monday evening (8pm), which can be found on the Main Event and Football channels.

Indeed, the Blues’ upcoming fixtures against Derby and Wycombe have also been chosen for TV coverage while the Premier League and Championship are out of action because of the World Cup.

Cowley admitted there will be no added pressures playing in front of the cameras against Charlton, while his side should be grateful for the financial boost.

He told The News: ‘For us, the pressure we have is internal. I don't think anyone can put more pressure than we put on ourselves.

‘We try to work consistently and relentlessly, whether that be in training or in a match it doesn’t matter and it’s great that the Sky cameras are there.

‘I think we’re going to get a bit more exposure from Sky over the next couple of months with the World Cup and the Championship and Premier League stopping.

‘That probably means a few changes to our schedule, so we will have to adapt to that, but we should be really appreciative of the support Sky gives us.

‘The football pyramid has really benefited from the finance that Sky have put back into the game.

‘We understand our responsibilities and hopefully it’ll be a good game on Monday – and we will be able to show off the league in a positive way.’

Charlton sit 11th ahead of this weekend’s round of fixtures following an inconsistent start under new boss Ben Garner.

Cowley admits he won’t be underestimating the Addicks ahead of a tough contest at The Valley

He added: ‘I don’t think we will be underestimating them at all.

‘I think Charlton are a really big football club with a big support and naturally there is a big expectation that comes with that.’