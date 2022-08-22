Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley responds to Bristol Rovers manager Joey Barton's jibes and mocking over 4-4-2 formation

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Blues boss brushed off Joey Barton’s jibes and mocking of his side’s 4-4-2 formation in the wake of Saturday’s win over Bristol Rovers.

Barton rounded on Cowley in his post-match comments, attacking his background and incorrectly suggesting the former non-league man hadn’t played the game.

Pompey have utilised a 4-4-2 formation this term, in which they have produced an unbeaten opening and are currently the division’s top scorers.

The stats underline that is no fluke, with the team’s expected goals the best in the division and their expected goals from set-plays streets ahead of their nearest rival.

Cowley pointed out that despite the snobbery over playing 4-4-2, the biggest teams in the country are utilising that approach in their games.

The 43-year-old also reiterated a point he often returns to, that formations is not an area he feels it’s necessary to get wrapped up in when his teams aren’t rigid in how they play.

Cowley added: ‘When you talk about the 4-4-2 formation, we’re not too caught up in numbers.

Danny Cowley

‘We play one formation in possession and another out of it.

‘We press in a 4-4-2 but if teams play in a different way we can press in a slightly different shape.

‘I don’t know, I watched Liverpool play Manchester City last season and both teams pressed in 4-4-2s.

‘For us, in possession, the game is quite fluid and the players move, so we use different formations in possession.

‘But we don’t really get too caught up in all that (talk).’

Cowley wasn’t interested in extending a war of words with Barton after facing criticism from the Scouser on Saturday.

Pompey go to Newport County tomorrow looking to extend their unbeaten start to the season in the Carabao Cup.

Cowley explained his focus is now moving ahead to that game and Saturday’s trip to Port Val e, rather than lingering on Barton’s inflammatory words.

When asked about Barton’s comments, he added: ‘I think for us, we were pleased to win the game.

‘But we’ve parked that result very quickly and moved on.

‘On Saturday night our main focus was Louis (Thompson) and making sure he was okay.

‘Then the nature of playing a three-game week you have to move on quickly.