The Blues boss said two members of his squad, whose identities he was keeping close to his chest – picked up issues during Tuesday night’s 1-1 draw with Cheltenham

They currently join Clark Robertson, Liam Vincent, Paul Downing, Ryan Tunnicliffe, Jayden Reid and Ellis Harrison in the treatment room, with Joe Morrell also suffering a tight groin injury ahead of Bolton’s visit to Fratton Park last weekend.

And while there remains a chance, with the help of some ‘TLC’, that they’ll be available for Saturday’s first-round game at PO4, he admitted some of the club’s youngsters will be called upon to help plug the gaps in his match-day squad.

Cowley said: 'The injury situation is not good.

‘We're picking up injuries left, right and centre at the moment and this is difficult.

‘We've picked up one or two (new injuries from Tuesday night).

‘We've got one or two who need some TLC, so we'll have to wait and see how they recover.

Pompey boss Danny Cowley

‘We've maybe got 16 (fit players) and obviously we need nine subs so there's going to be some really good opportunities for the young players.

‘I think we can play five (subs), but it's a good opportunity.’

As mentioned, Tunnicliffe is one of the senior players already ruled out following the hamstring injury he picked up in Saturday’s win against the Trotters.

There’s a chance he could require an operation, but Cowley was hoping that could be avoided.

He added: ‘We’ve got to let that settle a little bit more.

‘We're waiting on an ultra-sound scan now and this will help inform us to make the right decision to what happens next.

‘It's quite a unique (injury).That kind of alters things.

‘Normally a tear of this severity would need an operation but maybe it won't.