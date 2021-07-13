Danny Cowley has decided not to pursue his interest in Millwall's Abdul Abdulmalik. Picture: Paul Collins

The 18-year-old recently spent two weeks trialling with the Blues, allowing Danny Cowley to run the rule over him.

He had come with a high reputation, while was also recommended by new Fratton Park arrival and former Millwall team-mate Shaun Williams.

However, Cowley has decided to no longer pursue the striker, with Abdulmalik leaving at the end of last week.

Despite being a free agent, Millwall are entitled to compensation for a player the Championship side are keen to keep, offering a fresh deal to retain him.

Abdulmalik, though, didn’t do enough to convince Cowley during his fortnight on the south coast.

In addition, the Blues’ head coach has previously spoken of his unwillingness to gamble on tribunals setting transfer fees in compensation claims.

Pompey presently have 10 triallists attending their pre-season training camp at St George’s Park.

They include Gassan Ahadme, Jake Hesketh and two goalkeepers, swelling squad numbers to 28.

However, Cowley is still hopeful of finding replacement opposition to meet at St George’s Park for a third friendly of the summer.

